Gabe Jackson agrees to terms on a huge five-year extension with Raiders

After getting Derek Carr signed to an extension last week, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said his next goal was to get Gabe Jackson signed to a long-term deal, and that's exactly what he did on Thursday.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the Raiders and Jackson have agreed to terms on a five-year extension worth a total of $56 million. The new deal includes $26 million in guaranteed money for the Raiders offensive lineman. NFL.com was the first to report the deal.

The deal will probably be a nice early birthday present for Jackson, who will be turning 26 on July 12.

Jackson may not be a household name like Carr, but he's been equally pivotal to the team's success. The former third-round pick was thrown into the starting lineup during his rookie year in 2014, and didn't disappoint. Jackson started in 12 of the 13 games he played during his rookie season, missing three games due to injury.

The offensive lineman followed up his impressive rookie year by starting all 16 games for the Raiders in 2015. After the Raiders signed Kelechi Osemele to play right guard, Jackson was moved to left guard in 2017, where he thrived.

As you can imagine, Carr was thrilled to see Jackson get a huge pay day.

Carr insurance — Bob (@BobbyIlliamson) June 29, 2017

The 2014 draft class might end up being the richest draft class in NFL history. Besides Jackson, the Raiders also gave Carr a huge check last week when they signed him to a record-setting five-year, $125 million extension. Jackson was a third-round pick in 2014, while Carr was a second-round pick.

Next up for the Raiders will likely be a long-term deal for their first-round pick from that draft: Khalil Mack. Although Mack might have to wait one more year to get his deal; as a first-round pick, the Raiders have their defensive star under contract through 2018.

Getting a deal done with Jackson and Carr was more urgent for the Raiders because both players had deals that were expiring after the 2017 season.

For Jackson, his new deal will be a huge raise over his rookie contract. After being drafted in 2014, Jackson signed a four-year, $2.95 million deal.