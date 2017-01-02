Gary Kubiak steps down as Broncos coach, job demands 'no longer a good fit'

Gary Kubiak was rumored to be walking away from his job as Broncos coach on Sunday and the Super Bowl-winning coach made it official that he will no longer serve in his coaching capacity with Denver on Monday morning.

Kubiak cited the demands of the job as being too difficult for him to continue as the coach of the Broncos.

"As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach. I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me," Kubiak said in a statement. "I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it's the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos.

"I've been blessed to spend more than two decades with the Broncos working for Mr. Bowlen and a great organization from top to bottom. I'm forever grateful to this team, in particular John Elway and Joe Ellis, for giving me the opportunity to serve as its head coach. There are countless others to thank, including players, coaches, personnel staff, trainers, support staff and fans."

During the 2016 season, Kubiak was hospitalized with "complex migraines" after being taken to the hospital with a mini-stroke before halftime of a game in Houston back in 2013.

Kubiak previously sidestepped questions about retiring and also declined to discuss his future following the game on Sunday.

Interestingly, on Monday, Kubiak did not say he is retiring, only that he's not "sure what my future holds."

"I'm not sure what my future holds, but I know that I'll always consider myself a Bronco," Kubiak said. "This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos."

Kubiak served as offensive coordinator for the Broncos during Mike Shanahan's run to a pair of Super Bowls, working with then-quarterback John Elway. When Elway wanted to make a change and move away from John Fox, he looked to his old friend to replace him -- Kubiak led the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

"When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed. But, I understand and respect Gary for doing what's right for him as well as his family," Elway said in a statement. "From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top. He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I've ever seen.

"Gary's been a teammate, co-worker and, most importantly, a friend for more than 30 years. Without a doubt, he's left the Broncos in a better place than when he stepped off that plane from Houston two years ago. I appreciate all Gary has done for us. On behalf of our entire organization, I thank him and wish him all the best."