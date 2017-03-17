Geno Smith reportedly set to emulate Brandon Marshall, move from Jets to Giants

The New York Giants have been pretty busy this offseason, signing Brandon Marshall and D.J. Fluker, and franchise-tagging and maybe agreeing to a long-term deal with Jason Pierre-Paul. On Friday morning, they re-signed backup quarterback Josh Johnson, and they appear to be on the verge of giving him some competition at the position.

That competition: none other than former Jets quarterback Geno Smith, who is reportedly set to pull a Marshall by trading in Gang Green for Big Blue.

Giants expected to sign former Jets QB Geno Smith, per @JordanRaanan and me. Smith and Brandon Marshall teammates again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2017

Former Jets QB Geno Smith scheduled to take his physical with Giants this weekend, and if it goes well, he would sign Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2017

It was recently rumored that the Cleveland Browns might be interested in Smith as their starter, but instead he’ll stay in New Jersey.

Smith, who started all 16 games for the Jets as a rookie and 13 of 16 during his second season, lost his job to Ryan Fitzpatrick after being punched in the face by a teammate and breaking his jaw before the 2015 season. He started just one game and threw only 56 passes across the 2015 and ‘16 seasons.

His 2016 campaign was cut short by a torn ACL, which he is presumably still rehabbing. A Giants backup quarterback is unlikely to get on the field anyway (Eli Manning has never missed a start since taking over midway through his 2004 rookie season), so the injury doesn’t matter as much as it might with another team.