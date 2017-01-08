Giants at Packers game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights
The winner of this NFC wild-card matchup advances to the divisional round of the postseason
To get out of the wild-card round for the second straight season, the Packers are going to have to do something they've never done before in the playoffs: beat Eli Manning.
Sunday's game will pit strength vs. strength, as it will be the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense against a superb Giants defense. The Packers finished the league ranked fourth in scoring with 27.0 points per game. The Giants, who allowed 10 points or fewer in three of their last four games, finished second in the league with 17.8 points allowed per game.
The winner of what should be a tremendous matchup gets to travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. That game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4:40 p.m. ET.
Follow along here for the list of inactives, latest player news, game analysis, highlights and score recaps.
