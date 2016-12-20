Giants, Ben McAdoo fined a combined $200K for illegal use of walkie-talkie

It took only a few days, and now we have a ruling in the WalkieLeaks "scandal" that ensued after the New York Giants were caught using a walkie-talkie to communicate during their 10-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

Per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, The Giants have been fined $150,000 and coach Ben McAdoo (who was the one that illegally used the walkie-talkie to communicate with quarterback Eli Manning) has been fined $50,000.

NFL fined the Giants $150,000 and HC Ben McAdoo $50,000 for illegal use of walkie talkies during game vs.Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2016

In addition, the Giants will have their fourth-round pick moved from wherever it lands to the end of the fourth round, after all compensatory selections have been made.

NFL also moved the Giants' fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft to the back of the fourth round, after all compensatory draft picks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2016

This is a swift resolution to an issue that bubbled up last week. The issue apparently did not need to be investigated too deeply, as McAdoo was clearly seen on the television broadcast using a walkie-talkie. Only the backup quarterback is allowed to use that communication system, as it does not shut down in the final 15 seconds before the snap like the headsets coaches wear do.

Ben McAdoo used a walkie-talkie in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. NBC/NFL

For some perspective, former Browns general manager Ray Farmer was suspended four games and the Browns were fined $250,000 for a similar violation that occurred in 2014. Farmer was sending text messages to coaches on the sideline. The Giants' punishment is comparatively light in one sense (the money and the lack of a suspension), but they do lose some draft capital, which was not part of the Browns' penalty.

The Giants released a statement in response to the news of their sanctions:

Statement from Giants on walkie-talkie sanctions: "It was a clear violation of the rules & we accept full responsibility & the penalty." — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) December 20, 2016

Per a report from

Pro Football Talk

, the Giants' penalty is relatively light because "the Giants used the walkie-talkie for only five plays in one game, the Giants had no prior violations of the policy, and the Giants fully cooperated with the investigation."