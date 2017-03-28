Giants' Ben McAdoo refuses to rule out bringing Adrian Peterson to New York

PHOENIX -- The Giants have a potential need at running back and Adrian Peterson needs a job. Could there be mutual interest?

Giants coach Ben McAdoo certainly indicated that could be the case Tuesday when he was asked about his team signing Peterson at the NFL’s annual league meetings.

“Never say never,” McAdoo said when asked if there was an interest in the 32-year-old free agent.

McAdoo also said Peterson can still be a productive running back in the NFL.

“Adrian is a guy who is a very talented player, and he has a chip on his shoulder,” McAdoo said. “If he can stay healthy, he probably has a lot to offer.”

Adrian Peterson RB / Minnesota (2016 stats (3 games)) ATT: 37 YDS: 72 TD: 0 YPC: 1.9 REC: 3 REC YDS: 8

Peterson definitely has interest in the Giants. Before the Vikings released him, he said in January the three teams he’d like to play for were Houston, Tampa Bay and the Giants. And when the Giants released Rashad Jennings in February, Peterson tweeted “interesting moves.”

The New York Daily News reported last week that the Giants won’t sign Peterson, but maybe things have changed. Since being released from the Vikings, he’s been linked to Seattle, Green Bay and Oakland, but his only reported visit thus far has been with the Seahawks.

There was an ESPN report that Peterson wants at least $8 million in the first year of his contract, but Peterson tweeted that wasn’t true. He also said he’s “in no rush” to sign with a team.

Peterson is coming off a disastrous final season with the Vikings where he was limited to three games because of a knee injury, but the Giants could have a need for him with Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn currently on the roster. McAdoo expressed some confidence in Perkins as the starter, but he wasn’t glowing about the second-year running back.

“It’s tough to just say one guy is going to be your running back,” McAdoo said of Perkins. “I think you need a variety of players there, not just two, maybe three. He showed that he’s a conscientious player, he’s willing to work at football and it’s important to him. He’s dedicated to his craft. Not just as an offensive player, but he has a lot of value as a special teams player as well. That’s important, and we want to use him there as well.”

Peterson might not be the answer for the Giants at running back, but McAdoo certainly kept the speculation alive Tuesday. It might not happen soon, but don’t be surprised if Peterson’s next stop is in New York.