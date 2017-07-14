Giants' Brandon Marshall: I wouldn't have survived an entire season with 2017 Jets

Brandon Marshall was cut by the New York Jets this offseason, but he was perfectly content with the breakup. According to Marshall, he wouldn't have survived another season with the Jets. That's why he asked to be released.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "Boomer and Carton," Marshall explained why he wanted to leave the Jets.

"I just knew I couldn't be in that environment. I think everyone knows the type of personality I am at this point in my career," Marshall said. "I wouldn't have made it through an entire season knowing that we didn't have a chance. That's all you want as a player. You just want a chance."

The Jets, by design, are going to be awful in 2017. Josh McCown might be their best quarterback. And the Jets made sure to purge their roster of all quality veterans -- like Marshall, David Harris , Eric Decker , and Nick Mangold -- so that they're set up to earn a top draft pick next year. So, Marshall's desire to bolt makes sense.

Marshall has been one of the game's best receivers during his career, but he's never been a member of quality team. In Marshall's 11 seasons, he's eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark eight times. Since he entered the league, he ranks second in receptions to Larry Fitzgerald and fourth in touchdown catches behind Calvin Johnson , Antonio Gates , and Fitzgerald. He's been amazing.

Yet Marshall has never been on a playoff team. Never. He's come close, though. Two years ago, the Jets finished with 10 wins but missed the playoffs. In 2013, the Chicago Bears lost a Week 17 win-and-you're-in game against the Green Bay Packers . In 2012, the Bears won 10 games but missed the playoffs. In 2009, the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 to blow their chance at a playoff spot. In 2008, the Broncos lost a Week 17 win-and-you're-in game against the Los Angeles Chargers . In Week 17 of his rookie year, the Broncos lost to the 49ers when a win would've been enough to journey to the playoffs. That's rough.

Luckily, Marshall, who signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants this offseason, will have a decent chance to end his drought this year. The Giants are fresh off an 11-win season and should get better due to Marshall's arrival. Though Marshall struggled last season, he should be the perfect compliment for Odell Beckham in the Giants' pass-happy attack.

Marshall has just two more years to end his drought. He revealed this offseason that he plans to retire when his contract expires following the 2018 season.