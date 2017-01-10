Giants deny trashing team plane on the way back from Green Bay

A New York Giants spokesman denied to the New York Post on Monday afternoon that the team "trashed" the plane that returned to the New York City area from Green Bay after the Giants' 38-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday afternoon. "It's not true. It's false," a team spokesman said, per the Post.

Passengers waiting to board United Airlines Flight 934 out of Newark-Liberty International Airport on Monday morning were told that their flight was being delayed, and why.

"The pilot came out and asked for everyone's patience, and shared where the plane came from and that the plane needed extra help repairing and cleaning the interior," one passenger told the Post.

A second passenger elaborated in a message to the post: "We are about 2.5 hours delayed. We were told the Giants had this plane last night and trashed it. Which is the cause of the delay."

British TV personality Sian Welby also blamed the Giants for the plane's late takeoff, apparently off information from the airline.

Thanks @Giants for trashing this plane so badly it was delayed for 2hrs in a "clean up operation" which meant I didn't miss my connection! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mvSPIoz9r — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) January 9, 2017

The scheduled flight eventually took off three hours and 17 minutes late, per flight records examined by the Post, with one customer saying, "Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat."

A United Airlines spokeswoman could not confirm whether the Giants had been on the plane. "We can't confirm who our customers are, so we can't confirm the Giants were on the flight," spokeswoman Maddie King said, per the Post. "There was a mechanical issue with the plane scheduled to operate Flight 934 from Newark to London which resulted in an aircraft swap so the flight was delayed while our team in Newark worked to find an alternative aircraft that could operate the flight."