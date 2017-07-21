Giants' Dwayne Harris admits Cowboys 'probably look better than us ... on paper'

The Dallas Cowboys have some distractions this offseason that could serve as red flags for a year of regression, and there is a pretty good argument they are an overvalued team in Las Vegas. Still, when it comes time to make predictions, expect a lot of people to project the Cowboys as the winners in the NFC East.

Dallas' offensive line is consistent, Dak Prescott was phenomenal as a rookie and there is not a real reason to expect the running game to slow down. Even Giants return man Dwayne Harris agrees that the Cowboys look better "on paper" right now than the Giants do.

"You know, I let people think what they want to think. They, on paper, they probably look better than us right now," Harris said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "But we always match up good with them, so we'll see."

The Cowboys only lost three games last year and really only two that matter (Week 17 to the Eagles was a meaningless game that actually saw us witness Tony Romo's last drive as a professional quarterback, an impressive march for a touchdown). Both of them were to the Giants, who toppled the Cowboys in Week 1 and then snapped Dallas' 11-game winning streak with a Week 14 victory.

New York appears to have the Cowboys' number, although Harris believes it's just a matter of two bitter rivals playing a close game -- one the Giants seem to emerge from victorious more often than not.

"For us, it's always going to be a close game for some reason. So I don't know. We just always seem to come out on top," Harris said. "It's always a great game. I love playing against Dallas, I got a lot of friends over there. Just going out to Jerry World and playing over there, man, it's always amazing. I just love it."

The Cowboys-Giants games last year were pretty incredible. Week 1 was a 20-19 Giants victory that saw Eli Manning hit Victor Cruz for a three-yard score with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the lead for good. The two sides would go back and forth but fail to score a point. At that point it looked like Prescott was a placeholder for Romo, even with as well as he played during the preseason. The second game was fairly similar with less points scored -- the Giants notched the final touchdown in the 10-7 victory during the third quarter as Manning hit Odell Beckham for a score and then held on for dear life.

The two teams just generate excitement in their games and tend to match up well. With Harris playing possum heading into the season, there might be a tendency to undervalue the Giants. Don't do it -- they can stuff the run well, and their defense can keep Dak and the Cowboys offense in check.

We should be in store for two more thrillers this season.