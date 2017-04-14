Giants: Eli Manning memorabilia report a 'misguided attempt to defame his character'

A report surfaced Thursday claiming emails written by Giants quarterback Eli Manning prove he was involved in a scheme to pass off equipment as "game used."

Lawyers for the Giants released a statement later Thursday, calling the report "the latest misguided attempt to defame his character."

The emails were filed in a New Jersey court on Tuesday by three memorabilia collectors who are involved in a civil racketeering suit against the Giants, Manning and others.

From the New York Post:

"2 helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli," Manning wrote to equipment manager Joe Skiba from a BlackBerry on April 27, 2010, according to the documents. Less than 20 minutes later, Manning wrote to his marketing agent, Alan Zucker, who requested the helmets, saying: "Should be able to get them for tomorrow."

Manning reportedly turned over the emails himself last week. The plantiffs' lawyer says in the report that "it appears to be the case that someone at the Giants organization deleted," a claim that was addressed in the statement from the Giants' lawyers later in the day.

"This email, taken out of context, was shared with the media by an unscrupulous memorabilia dealer and his counsel who for years has been seeking to leverage a big payday," spokeswoman Karen Kessler said. "The email predates any litigation, and there was no legal obligation to store it on the Giants server.

"Eli Manning is well known for his integrity and this is just the latest misguided attempt to defame his character," Kessler continued.

The lawsuit is scheduled for trial Sept. 25.