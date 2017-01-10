Giants GM: Odell Beckham needs to 'grow up' and 'look himself in the mirror'

Despite the wintery conditions in Green Bay on Sunday, Odell Beckham's season went down in flames.

In a 38-13 loss to the Packers, Beckham failed to handle a couple of Eli Manning's passes, finishing the game with four catches and 28 yards. After the loss, Beckham reportedly punched a hole in the wall. He was then forced to defend his decision to party with Justin Bieber in Miami earlier in the week, as if that trip was really the reason why he struggled to catch the football.

At this point, what we all think about that trip is irrelevant. Beckham and the Giants receivers went down to South Beach and they didn't show up in Green Bay. Those two points aren't related, but the Giants receivers are going to be ripped. There's no way around that.

On Monday, it was Giants general manager Jerry Reese's turn to weigh in on Beckham's actions this season -- which includes that whole kicking net thing and more than a few reported fines. He didn't exactly hold back.

"I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things that he does," Reese said, per ESPN.com. "Everybody knows that he's a gifted player, but there have been some things that he's done that he needs to look himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about some of the things that he's done.

"I think he'll do that. We'll help him with that, but he has to help himself, and we believe he'll do that. He's a smart guy but sometimes he doesn't do smart things."

Reese added that Beckham needs to grow up.

"We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives," he said. "I think it's time for him to do that. He's been here for three years now. He's a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field, but the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things. We'll talk through it and I believe -- I know -- he's a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he'll accept that responsibility."

As for Manning, he was gentler on Beckham, saying that the boat trip didn't affect Beckham during the game. He did, however, point out that perception matters.

"You've got to learn that the perception of things makes it different," Manning said. "You do things, you've got to back it up."

Really, that should be the main takeaway from this entire controversy. There might've been nothing wrong with Beckham partying in Miami on his off day -- players are people too and they also deserve to enjoy their off days however they want to -- but he had to know he was going to be criticized for his trip if he failed to play well on Sunday. It's not exactly fair to him, but that's the reality of the situation.

As for reportedly putting a hole in the wall, he's not the first football player to get emotional after a loss. But he should probably stop doing that.

With all that being said, nobody is going to rip him for Miami trips or emotional outbursts if he continues to put up the kind of numbers that he did this season, when he caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. Reminder: Nobody was calling him a distraction when he began putting up prolific numbers after his early-season slump. Production ultimately dictates what the conversation will be about.