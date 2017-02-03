Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul, ESPN settle lawsuit over leaked medical files

Last February, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sued ESPN for posting a picture of his medical records. A year later, the two parties settled their suit.

In a written statement, ESPN defended its decision to post the medical chart:

ESPN continues to firmly believe that its reporting about Mr. Pierre-Paul's July 2015 injury, including the use of a medical chart that definitively described the seriousness of the injury and resulting treatment, was both newsworthy and journalistically appropriate. Despite their different points of view, the parties have agreed to amicably resolve their dispute rather than continue their litigation.

On July 4, 2015, Pierre-Paul accidentally blew up his hand in a fireworks accident. The extent of Pierre-Paul's injury was initially unknown, but a few days after the incident, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pierre-Paul had his finger amputated and posted a photo of his medical records to Twitter.

Pierre-Paul eventually sued ESPN and Scheter for violating his privacy, as our John Breech wrote about at the time:

"This action arises out of ESPN reporter Schefter's blatant disregard for the private and confidential nature of plaintiff's medical records, all so Schefter could show the world that he had 'supporting proof' of a surgical procedure," the lawsuit states. The lawsuit also states that Schefter "improperly obtained" the medical chart from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where JPP was treated. Two hospital employees were fired this month after Jackson Memorial conducted an internal investigation

On Friday, the lawsuit was ended.

Since suffering the gruesome injury, Pierre-Paul has gone on to notch eight sacks in 20 games. He's scheduled to become a free agent this offseason and has already made it clear that he won't accept another one-year deal like he did last year.

"I've done proved it," Pierre-Paul said in January, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "There's not a guy like me doing it with 7.5 fingers."