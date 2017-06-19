Giants legend Lawrence Taylor avoids jail time after pleading guilty to DUI

Former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor has pleaded guilty to a charge of DUI, according to Palm Beach County Court records.

The charge against Taylor stemmed from a September incident where he hit a motorhome and sideswiped a police car near Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While he was being processed following the accident, the 1986 NFL MVP admitted he probably had "too much" to drink before he decided to drive.

Although Taylor won't have to serve any jail time, court records show that Taylor has been sentenced to 12 months of probation. The former NFL linebacker will also have to deal with a nine-month license suspension. The court has also ordered him to install an ignition interlock device on his car for the next six months.

Besides that, Taylor will also have to do community service and pay $1,476 in court costs and fines.

The DUI plea is merely the latest legal woe for the long-time NFL linebacker, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Taylor, who spent 13 seasons with the Giants and won two Super Bowls, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011.

In that case, the 57-year-old was sentenced to six years of probation.

Despite retiring in 1993, Taylor has been able to stay in the spotlight by Taylor by appearing in movies (Any Given Sunday, The Waterboy) and on TV (Dancing With The Stars in 2009).