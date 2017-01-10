Giants player says Cowboys got lucky to face Packers and not Giants in playoffs

It's a good thing the Cowboys are playing the Packers this week and not the Giants. If they were playing the Giants, they'd probably just need to forfeit the game. Apparently, there's no way they were going to win.

If that sounds weird, that's because it is. Despite the fact that his team lost to the Packers during the wild-card round on Sunday, Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh still felt the need to let America know that his team would've pulled off a season sweep of the Cowboys if the two teams had played this week.

"They're lucky that we didn't go beat the Green Bay Packers," Pugh said Monday, via the New York Daily News. "If we were going to come to Dallas, we were going to beat them a third time."

Although the Giants did beat the Cowboys twice this season, it's almost pointless to talk about whether they would've beaten them a third, because we'll never know. It's not like the Giants lost a close game to the Packers. They were blown out 38-13.

Pugh's statement is almost as ridiculous as a Browns fan saying, "If 11 games had gone the other way, we would've gone 12-4 and we'd be in the playoffs."

Apparently, Pugh realized that he probably shouldn't be making promises about games that will never happen, so the offensive lineman did backtrack a little bit on his guarantee.

"I actually can't really say that because we didn't take care of our business," Pugh said.

Since the Giants won't be around to take care of the Cowboys on Sunday, Pugh is hoping that the Packers will.

"I hope the Packers beat them," the Giants offensive lineman said.

When you're cheering for a team in your division to lose, that's when you know you're in a true rivalry.