Giants punter on Odell Beckham: 'You don't go from boy to man overnight'

The Giants' season may be over but we're still talking about Odell Beckham Jr. He had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday in Green Bay, and that came less than a week after he and several teammates flew to MIami and were seen partying with Justin Bieber. In the immediate aftermath of the Giants' loss, Beckham reportedly went off on a Lambeau Field groundskeeper after he reportedly punched a hole in a wall.

In the hours and days since, everyone from coaches, to front-office-types to teammates have been asked about Beckham's antics. And now, with the Giants punter weighing in, we think everyone in the organization has weighed in.

"He's always cared about what the youth think of him, the younger generation, and I know he always wants to be the best role model for them, and he understands things like that are not helping him in that way," punter Brad Wing told the New York Post. "He understands, he just has a lot of passion, and me and him are both learning how to harness that in a positive direction."

As for the report that Beckham put a hole in a wall? Wing wasn't phased by it.

"But you got to remember I was a part of the losing team as well," he said. "I didn't really give too much thought to it. It's obviously frustrating. Everybody has different ways they deal with frustration. I don't know. It's a dry sheet wall."

Ultimately, Wing, like everyone else who has spoken about Beckham, thinks the 24-year-old wide receiver needs to mature.

"Rome wasn't built in a day, you don't go from a boy to a man overnight, and this league's a very demanding league, and I have all the faith in the world anything he wants to improve on he can put his mind to it and get it done," Wing said.

If this sounds familiar it should; wide receiver Victor Cruz said pretty much the same thing.

"I think he is very, very hard on himself, almost to a fault,'' Cruz said during an appearance on WFAN. "I think he's on track to reach his full potential, but I think having those outbursts are going to hinder him in some regard, whether it's continued negative press or whatever the case may be. He has to find a way to just control himself and not do those things in such an angry regard after games like that.''

Cruz's comments come days after general manager Jerry Reese said Beckham needed to -- wait for it -- mature.

"We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives," Reese said. "I think it's time for him to do that. He's been here for three years now. He's a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field, but the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things. We'll talk through it and I believe -- I know -- he's a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he'll accept that responsibility."

"I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things that he does," Reese continued. "Everybody knows that he's a gifted player, but there have been some things that he's done that he needs to look himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about some of the things that he's done. I think he'll do that. We'll help him with that, but he has to help himself, and we believe he'll do that. He's a smart guy but sometimes he doesn't do smart things."

Reese isn't wrong. Of course, Beckham hasn't been the team's biggest distraction this season; the Giants were fined last month for illegally using a walkie talkie on the sidelines. And before that, they were on the wrong side of the "Josh Brown deserves to be a member of this team" argument ... before finally releasing him.