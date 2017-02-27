Giants use franchise tag to keep Jason Pierre-Paul off the market
The pass rusher has notched 50 sacks in his career
After a strange 2015 season that involved a fireworks accident, a mangled hand, and just one sack, Jason Pierre-Paul rebounded in 2016 by posting strong numbers on a playoff Giants team. His reward? The franchise tag.
On Monday, as first reported by Pro Football Talk, the Giants used the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed that report, adding that they used the non-exclusive tag. If JPP and the Giants are unable to reach a long-term agreement by July 15, he’ll likely earn around $17 million next season assuming he signs the tender.
He might not be happy about it. After that fireworks accident, Pierre-Paul lost out on his chance to score a big contract. Clearly limited in 2015, he signed a one-year contract last offseason. He proved his value, though, by recording seven sacks in 12 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he notched 54 total pressures -- tied for the 10th-most among all 4-3 defensive ends.
After the Giants’ season ended in the wild-card round, Pierre-Paul said he wouldn’t sign another one-year deal.
“I’ve done proved it,” Pierre-Paul said, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “There’s not a guy like me doing it with 7.5 fingers.”
Unfortunately for Pierre-Paul, the franchise tag is a one-year deal. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Giants were aware that he might not respond well to the tag, but feared he might leave via free agency if they didn’t use it.
Now, the Giants can negotiate with Pierre-Paul without worrying about another team scooping him up.
Pierre-Paul, 28, became the fourth player to be tagged before Wednesday’s deadline, along with Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones, Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, and Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. So, that means three of the top pass rushers will not available for teams to pursue this offseason.
