Giants reportedly want to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul after cap-clearing moves
Pierre-Paul played last season on the franchise tag and wants a long-term deal
The New York Giants made a pair of salary-cap clearing moves on Monday, releasing wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings in transactions that created approximately $10 million in space on their 2017 books. It appears they already know what they want to do with at least some of that money: re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul.
According to NFL.com, the Giants are expected to make a "legitimate run" at re-signing JPP before the start of the free agency period early next month. Pierre-Paul played the 2016 season on the franchise tag, recording seven sacks and 54 quarterback pressures in 12 games. He continued to play extremely well against the run as well.
He is likely seeking a long-term deal this offseason after proving during 2016 that his hand injury will not hold him back from being a high-level player. The Giants have dedicated a ton of long-term money to their defensive line already with the large contracts they gave to Olivier Vernon (five years, $85 million) and Damon Harrison (five years, $46.25 million) last offseason but they don't really have anyone on the roster capable of filling Pierre-Paul's role full-time. They did draft Owa Odighizuwa in 2015 but he's played just 300 snaps and doesn't have a sack in two years with the team. Romeo Okwara showed well in run defense during the 2016 season but can't match JPP's strength as a pass rusher.
If the Giants do decide to let Pierre-Paul leave in free agency, they can probably be expected to use that salary slot to fortify the offensive line as well as search for a replacement at defensive end. New York's offensive front was one of the worst in the NFL last season.
