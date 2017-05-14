Giants rookie's Mother's Day gift to his late mother is making the NFL

New York Giants rookie Dalvin Tomlinson is a second-round pick about to come into a hefty sum of money and an important role on one of the NFL's marquee teams. But this weekend, his first working with his new NFL team, is also a bittersweet one for Tomlinson because it's Mother's Day on Sunday.

Tomlinson, who lost his father when he was 5, also saw his mother pass away from heart disease and kidney failure brought on by diabetes shortly before his senior year in high school. His rookie mini-camp takes place the same weekend as another Mother's Day he'll spend without her, and he considers making the NFL his gift to her this year.

"It's special for me," Tomlinson said, per Newsday. "I used to tell her as a kid that I wanted to play in the NFL. It was always a dream of mine. To be here now is a blessing."

Tomlinson told his mother when he was five years old that he was going to play in the NFL, and also told her the same thing the night before she passed away.

Tomlinson has made good on the promise he made to his mother that he'd make it to the NFL. USATSI

Tomlinson's cousin Mukeshia, who looked out for him after his mother passed, said of her aunt, "She would be ecstatic. The personality she had, she would be very ecstatic and bragging. She'd be telling the world that's her baby. She always made sure she acknowledged her boys."

Mukeshia also said that being able to overcome his mother's death helped make Tomlinson into the person and player he is now. "If anything, I would say the passing of my aunt made him stronger in making sure that he did continue toward his goal of where he wanted to be, which was the NFL," Mukeshia said. "That's why I took on the journey of making sure I could do what I could to make sure he got there."

Six years after his mother passed, Tomlinson is lining up for the Giants, so he and the rest of the family that took care of him surely did something right.