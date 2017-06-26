Giants teammate: Unfair to criticize Odell Beckham for skipping offseason workouts

Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show for Giants' OTAs -- it may or may not have had something to do with wanting a new contract.

Never mind that OTAs are voluntary or that he was working out on his own, Beckham's absence became one of the primary offseason storylines for a team looking to build on last season's 11-win campaign that came to an abrupt end against the Packers in a January wild-card matchup, due in part to one of the worst games of Beckham's career.

"I was just taking the time to train," Beckham explained earlier this month. "Really grow and mature. ... And you just have time to be able to reflect on life and learn new things."

Meanwhile, teammate Justin Pugh thinks that Beckham has been unfairly criticized for his decisions.

"Odell, I've been with him for three, four years now. I know how he is," Pugh told on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday. "It's gotta be tough being him though. I always try to look at things from his perspective and see what he goes through. I see that, and I'm like, 'Come in, get ready to work,' he's in great shape. I wonder if we could get a list of all the guys that didn't go to OTAs. I guarantee, put them all together and they didn't get as much publicity as Odell.

"He's the biggest name in our game. You go anywhere in the world and people are going to recognize Odell Beckham. So obviously him not being there is a big deal. But he showed up in great shape, ready to roll. I'm good with it. ... There's things going on during OTAs. He has a lot of stuff going on in his life, probably more than an offensive lineman has going on. Hey, he's ready to go."

Pugh's right -- no one has ever questioned Beckham's commitment. And oh by the way, not only is he one of the league's most dynamic players, he's due for a raise too. He's set to make $1.8 million in 2017. In terms of average annual salary among wide receivers, that ranks 74th (!!!), according to Spotrac.com. By comparison, Antonio Brown earns $17 million a year, on average, followed by A.J. Green ($15 million), Julio Jones ($14.2 million) and Dez Bryant ($14 million).

The Giants also picked up Bekcham's fifth-year option which means the 2014 first-round pick will see a substantial bump in pay in 2018 when he's set to make $8.5 million, though that's substantially less than his counterparts around the league.

Still, Beckham insists he's all about football.

"I leave that in the hands of the man above," Beckham said several weeks ago regarding his contract situation. "When that time comes that time comes. Right now is really not the time to discuss it. When it comes it will come. ... I come here to play football. I don't really write the contract, I don't really design it or anything like that. My agent knows 10 times more about it than I do. I just come here to do what I've always done, which is play football and do the very best I can on the field and like I said, the rest will take care of itself."

The Giants know Beckham's value too; co-owner John Mara said recently that, "I wish we had another dozen players like him," though the wide receiver might have to wait on a new deal.

"There's always a chance [a contract gets done this offseason], but it's not our No. 1 priority right now," Mara explained last week. "But we do want to get it done. We have some time to get it done. But I can't give you a timetable on that."

When pen finally meets paper, former agent Joel Corry writes that Beckham could be looking at a salary in the $17.5 million per year neighborhood.