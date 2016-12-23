Giants vs. Eagles score, highlights: Suspect roughing call leads to Carson Wentz TD

Give credit to Carson Wentz for making the throw and give credit to Nelson Agholar for not dropping a wide-open pass near the end zone.

But the referees deserve a little bit of credit for helping the Eagles into the end zone on Thursday night to push their lead over the Giants to 21-6.

Because on the play before Wentz hit Agholar deep for a touchdown, the refs handed the Eagles 15 free yards on a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty.

Wentz got pressured in the pocket, stepped up and ran down the field. He slid and at the end of his slide and then was touched -- and there's really no other way to describe it -- by a Giants defender.

Can you imagine the reaction from Cam Newton after there wasn't a flag thrown there, considering how he had his head targeted on a late slide during the Panthers' Monday night win over the Redskins?

It's hard to argue what a failure the flag was in that respect.

For the Giants it hurt even more. On the play immediately following that mild contact, Carson Wentz hit Agholar deep for a 4o-yard TD in what looked like a blown coverage by the Giants secondary (currently missing Janoris Jenkins). It was an easy touchdown for the Eagles.

As a result, the Giants are trailing the Eagles 21-13 at the half (Sterling Shepard would score a touchdown later to close things up) of a critical division game. To keep tabs on the game, follow our CBS Sports GameTracker by clicking here.