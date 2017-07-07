Glover Quin explains why NFL players are investing in a preteen’s lemonade company

It's not every day that you see a preteen draw investments for her business from a bunch of NFL players. But for Mikaila Ulmer, who participated in "Been Brilliant Entrepreneur Day" at Holthouse Boys & Girls Club in Houston, that's exactly what happened this week.

Ulmer's startup, Me & The Bees Lemonade, drew a large investment from a group of current and former NFL players including Arian Foster, Bobby Wagner, Malik Jackson, Darius Slay and Glover Quin, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The company was launched by Ulmer and her family after she got started selling her great grandmother's flaxseed lemonade recipe at a stand in her hometown of Austin. The privately held business has grown more than 100 percent each year since 2014. The product, which includes several flavors, is sold at Whole Foods, Wegman's and other local stores.

Ulmer, 12, had previously appeared on an episode of "Shark Tank" to pitch her business, where she drew a $60,000 investment from entrepreneur Daymond John in exchange for a 25 percent stake in the company. That was back in March of 2015, and the company has since secured several lucrative distribution deals, as mentioned above.

Ulmer was apparently pretty happy to be working with the players in the future.

"It's awesome that I get to work with and around these two," she said while sitting next to Foster and Quin, per the Chronicle. "They're very smart. I learned a lot from them in the past couple of hours. I'm very happy that I'm able to work with them and they invested in my company and them helpnig us and mentoring us and believing in our mission. I think we have a better chance of achieving our goals. That keeps me pumped and excited every day."

The players were just as impressed with her.

"She's super smart," Quin said. "She's very special. Obviously, she has a bright future. Hopefully, I can be a part of it and nourish it and watch her grow. The sky is the limit. I'm very impressed with her."