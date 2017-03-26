Goodell's letter to Oakland mayor makes it sound like Raiders are Vegas-bound

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL Draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf. In that letter, which was obtained and published by the East Bay Times on Saturday, Goodell thanked Schaaf for her leadership in “addressing the Raiders’ stadium needs” in Oakland. He wrote that he was thankful she and her team were “accessible, creative, and diligent in exploring alternatives.” He praised Schaaf for her “valuable leadership.”

As I’m sure you can tell, there’s a but coming.

But ... in that letter, Goodell certainly made it sound like the Raiders are leaving Oakland, which shouldn’t be unexpected at this point. Here’s how Goodell ended his letter:

Despite all of these efforts, ours and yours, we have not yet identified a viable solution. It is disappointing to me and our clubs to have come to that conclusion. At our upcoming meeting, the clubs will consider the Raiders’ application to move to Las Vegas. A key part of that discussion will be a thorough review of our collective efforts in Oakland. I will contact you promptly regarding any decisions made next week Thank you again for your leadership and for the material of earlier today.

That definitely doesn’t sound like a let’s get back together sort of letter. That definitely sounds like a breakup letter, in which Goodell cites the lack of public funds that would be “available for stadium construction in Oakland,” the “long-term nature of the commitment to the A’s,” and uncertainty “regarding how the site will be fully developed.”

On Friday, Schaaf sent Goodell a last-minute plan to keep the Raiders in Oakland. In her letter, she revealed that Fortress Investment Group pledged $600 million toward constructing a stadium. But based on Goodell’s letter, Schaaf’s plan didn’t appear to satisfy the league.

“The information sent today does not present a proposal that is clear and specific, actionable in a reasonable timeframe, and free of major contingencies,” Goodell wrote.

Again, the NFL’s stance shouldn’t come as a surprise. Goodell’s letter, which you can read in full here, is likely just the beginning of the end.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote last week, the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is actually happening:

“This is going to happen,” said one well-connected league source who has been in close contact with many influential owners on this matter. “Enough people will hold their noses and pray for the best and vote this through. Oakland -- and by Oakland I mean the government officials there -- hasn’t stepped up nearly enough, and the league is ready to put this to a vote. And while there is some trepidation about this market, it is going to pass.” One high ranking official with one of the league’s more conservative franchises said that despite his owner’s concerns over the city’s obvious gambling connections and despite the fact that Oakland is the superior television market with superior population demographics, this is imminent. “Mark will get the 24 votes he needs,” the executive said. “If it’s going to a vote, that’s because the votes are there. If my guy is going to vote for it, then this team is moving.”

Of course, it’s worth noting how La Canfora ended his story:

It may end up being a very big mistake. Five to 10 years from now, there might be a lot of regret about the strength of this market and its foreclosures and weaker population and transient nature. Especially as compared to the boom town that Oakland and the Bay Area continue to be. But Jerry Jones has been championing this project and Bob Kraft is on board, and Davis has a viable enough deal to present, one he is set on presenting.

The NFL owners are meeting this week in Phoenix, where they’ll vote on relocation on Monday. If 24 owners approve the move, the Raiders will be gone again. It also means the NFL will have approved three relocations -- the Rams and Chargers being the two other teams -- since January 2016.