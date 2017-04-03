Green Bay wants to host NFL Draft but Packers president calls it 'a long shot'
As many as a dozen cities have indicated that they'd like to host the draft in the future
After 50 years in New York City, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago for the 2015 and 2016 installments, and later this month, Philadelphia will host the annual offseason spectacle. Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously said that as many as a dozen cities have shown interest in the event, and last week Packers president Mark Murphy added Green Bay’s name to the list.
“We’ve put some thought into it,” Murphy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think with Titletown being up and running then, it’d be a nice way to showcase some of the things that we’ve done to Lambeau Field and around the stadium.”
The Packers submitted proposals to host the draft in 2019, 2020 or 2021, and while concerns about inclement weather might be the most obvious obstacle, the real issue is the number of available hotel rooms to support such an event.
“I think (the hotel space is) certainly not what you’d need for a home game or a Super Bowl,” Murphy explained. “Lodge Kohler would be -- having a nice hotel would probably help -- not that we don’t have other nice hotels. So we’ll see. I keep my fingers crossed, but I’d say it’s probably a long shot.”
Murphy adds that he doesn’t expect to hear about the city’s proposal for 2019 until next year. Other cities in the running are Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Canton.
