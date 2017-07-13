Greg Jennings says the Packers blowing postseason leads is Mike McCarthy's fault

Being removed from an organization always makes it easier to pass criticism back, and having things to say about the Packers has been a past time for Greg Jennings ever since he departed Green Bay.

He once said that Aaron Rodgers likes to hog the spotlight, which didn't sit well with other receivers on the team. This offseason he has some words for his former coach, pointing out that the Packers manage to lose a lot of leads, particularly in the postseason, because of Mike McCarthy's coaching.

"The year we won [a Super Bowl] we had a great defense. The year after it took a step back. For me the issue is kind of two-sided. I'm just going to flat out say it: if we had a lead, our issue wasn't the defense, it was Mike McCarthy," Jennings said on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed. "Because he would cuff us. If you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat. They have a great quarterback. They have arguably the best quarterback in football, but they have no doubt the best coach in all of football and probably the best coaching staff in all of football as well."

"I'm just going to flat out say it: if we had a lead, our issue wasn't the defense, our issue was Mike McCarthy." — @GregJenningspic.twitter.com/cq5DzqFI5W — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 12, 2017

The difference between then and now is primarily that back in 2013 Jennings had just signed a new deal with the Vikings as a free agent, which made him a major rival and some sort of heel. Although even Leslie Frazier, his coach at the time, thought he would be better off being quiet.

And, of course, there's the matter of the Packers making yet another run to the postseason last year amid all the speculation about whether or not McCarthy should be concerned for his job. The Packers -- and definitely McCarthy -- did not appreciate the concern.

There are issues where the Packers have been too conservative at times. The loss to Seattle in the 2015 NFC Championship Game was one of the all-time stunners in terms of Seattle coming back to force overtime and then beat Green Bay in a wild finish. The Packers should not have lost that game. McCarthy was too conservative.

But what gets overlooked in all the chatter about McCarthy is that the Packers have just dealt with a ton of really difficult playoff losses. It happened before McCarthy and Rodgers led Green Bay to a Super Bowl (when Jennings played) and it's happened since.

More likely than McCarthy not being great at coaching is the reality that the NFL playoffs are a wild ride and weird stuff happens. Someone has to lose and a lot of times someone has to lose in excruciating fashion.

Jennings cites Bill Belichick as an advantage for the Patriots. Well, um, yeah.

But even Belichick has had difficult losses in the postseason. The Patriots come out on top more often than most other teams, but they've been lucky late (see: Malcolm Butler's interception of Russell Wilson, John Kasay kicking the ball out of bounds or even the Falcons coughing up a 28-3 lead) just like they've been unlucky.