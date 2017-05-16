Hackenberg says he 'got better in a lot of ways' during rookie season

Last year the New York Jets made Christian Hackenberg their second-round pick. They did this despite having picked Bryce Petty in the fourth round a year earlier, despite having former second-rounder Geno Smith already on the roster, and despite fully intending to bring Ryan Fitzpatrick back into the fold for 2016.

So, it's safe to say they had a lot of confidence in Hackenberg, despite his struggles over the latter portion of his career at Penn State. Still, when Fitzpatrick faltered and got injured, and then when Smith got injured, the Jets decided to go with Petty as their starter instead. They wanted Hackenberg to sit and learn. He was inactive for the season's first 15 games before acting as the backup in Week 17.

Hackenberg thinks the redshirt year helped his development.

"I think I got better in a lot of ways," Hackenberg said, per USA Today. "I really, really feel good about where I'm at."

Jets coach Todd Bowles has stated that there will be a competition for the starting QB job between Hackenberg, Petty and veteran Josh McCown. Hackenberg feels good about his chances because he's more confident in his abilities and his knowledge.

"There's a different level of confidence," Hackenberg said."But I think that also goes back to [being in] Year 2. You're more comfortable in the situation, more comfortable with the guys in the locker room, in the huddle. Having the ability to throw with some guys and have a feel for them."

The Jets have pretty firmly entered rebuilding mode as they've cut ties with several high-profile veterans this offseason and traded down five times to pick up extra selections in the draft, so it's possible they're leaning toward giving one of the young passers the first shot at the quarterback gig. Petty did not exactly acquit himself well during his audition last season, so Hackenberg should have every opportunity to separate himself. If he can't, that might be a concern for the future. If he can, then maybe the Jets can finally luck out in the quarterback department.