Here are the reported weight incentives the Seahawks included in Eddie Lacy's deal

Welcome back to yet another article about Eddie Lacy’s weight. This time, instead of relying on both unflattering and flattering photos to track his weight, let’s use actual numbers.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported the weight incentives that the Seahawks included in Lacy’s contract when they signed him Tuesday. Apparently, Lacy can earn $55,000 in each of the months listed below if he hits the numbers the Seahawks assigned.

Take a look:

Eddie Lacy's weight incentives breakdown ($55k for each month achieved)

May: 255 lbs

June & August: 250 lbs

September-December: 245 lbs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2017

The obsession over Lacy’s weight began almost immediately after he entered the NFL. During his first training camp with the Packers, a photo made headlines. The topic peaked after the 2015 season, when Packers coach Mike McCarthy ripped him for his preparation. But Lacy -- with some help from P90X -- got into better shape before this past season. Unfortunately for him, an ankle injury cut his year short. This past October, ESPN reported that Lacy regained all the weight he lost.

According to Bob McGinn, Lacy recently weighed 267 pounds.

RB Eddie Lacy visited Sea (his new team), Minn and GB in the last wk. For one of the three teams Lacy weighed 267. Listed last year at 234. — Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) March 14, 2017

The progression down to 245 makes sense given Lacy is currently rehabbing his way back from that ankle injury. It also makes sense that the Seahawks want him playing the regular season at 245 pounds.

As Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, “I want him big.”

“He’s a big back. He’s a big guy. Ain’t nothing wrong with that,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, via ESPN.com. “But there will be a real concerted effort to make sure he’s at his very best. This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now, but he is well-aware of what our expectations and the standards that we’re setting. We would not have done this if we didn’t have a really clear understanding of how we’re going to go forward.

Lacy, himself, said he wants to do his best Beast Mode impression while Carroll always wants to bully opposing teams:

So, it’d be pretty surprising if Lacy doesn’t stick to the weight plan the Seahawks assigned to him. For one, he’ll get actual money by doing so. And, two, Lacy only signed a one-year contract. So, he has every financial incentive to show the entire NFL that he’s one of the game’s best backs.