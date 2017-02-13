Here's how 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan almost lost $30,000 in Super Bowl tickets

As we continue to look back at Super Bowl LI, it's probably safe to say at this point that no one had a worse Super Bowl week than former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan's week got off to an ugly start at Opening Night when he lost his backpack. At the time, Shanahan didn't offer many details about the missing backpack, except to confirm that the Falcons offensive playbook was in there, which means the incident could've definitely turned into a disaster if the backpack had ended up in the wrong hands.

As it turns out, the Falcons' playbook, which was on an iPad, wasn't the only valuable thing that went missing that night: Shanahan had also been carrying around $30,000 in Super Bowl tickets in his backpack.

Why bring $30,000 in Super Bowl tickets and your offensive game plan to a large public gathering? That's a great question to which we'll probably never the the answer.

However, Shanahan did offer a few new details about the night during a conversation with several reporters that took place after he was officially hired by the 49ers.

During the interview, Shanahan gave a full rundown on his missing backpack and why he was so frantic about getting it back.

"That had all my Super Bowl tickets in it for all my friends and family, so it's basically a $30,000 bag of cash that was missing," Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. "So that was my panic."

After it went missing, the then-Falcons offensive coordinator had no idea who might have taken it: Was it an honest mix-up or did someone snag it on purpose because they saw Shanahan put it down?

"I was just looking for my backpack," Shanahan said. "I didn't know who took it."

Shanahan said that he couldn't really look for the backpack because every time he tried, someone would approach to ask him a question about the game.

"I couldn't get more than five feet without someone stopping me," Shanahan said. "And I was getting insecure because people were trying to talk to me and I can't even look them in the eye. [I was thinking] 'I've got to find my backpack!' And they're [thinking], 'this guy's weird.'"

After 10-15 minutes of searching, Shanahan found a backpack that looked nearly identical to the one he had brought to Opening Night, so he figured the owner of the identical might have accidentally taken his.

"So finally I went back to my seat where I was and there was this one backpack sitting there. And so I just went and started looking in that backpack and finally I found Art's name on it," Shanahan said. "I was asking some reporters around and someone had his cellphone, so they called him."

That "Art" is Art Spander, a long-time columnist for the San Francisco Examiner. After a quick phone call, Spander returned with the playbook and the $30,000 in Super Bowl tickets that he had taken on accident.

Although this is the first time he had ever lost $30,000 in Super Bowl tickets, Shanahan did say that he's pretty good at losing things.

"The worst part about it is I am a forgetful person, besides football," Shanahan said. "My wallet, I lose regularly. All the quarterbacks, my wife, every friend I've ever had, they're like, 'Of course, you lost the gameplan.' I'm like, 'No I didn't! Someone jacked me, I promise.' No one believed me."

If the 49ers are smart, they'll hire Shanahan an assistant whose sole job is to follow him around and make sure he doesn't lose anything.

Of course, it's not like Shanahan's week got any better after his backpack went missing. Six days after the incident, the Falcons blew a 25-point lead in Super Bowl LI, and a lot of people are blaming him for the loss because the Falcons didn't really run the ball in the second half.

Unless someone gets arrested, it's going to be pretty difficult for any assistant coach to ever have a worse Super Bowl week than the one Shanahan had.