Here's how Marshawn Lynch can earn an extra $7.5 million over the next two seasons

When a team takes a chance on a 31-year-old running back who has been retired for over a full calendar year, it shouldn't be surprising for that team to be a little cautious with how they handle said back in terms of financial incentives (read: do not guarantee all of his money).

The Raiders are wisely following that plan with Marshawn Lynch, who they acquired this offseason after a lengthy flirtation eventually led to a trade between the Seahawks and Raiders that brings Lynch to his hometown team as the presumptive starter in what could be a powerful rushing attack.

According to Sheil Kapadia of ESPN, Oakland has built in $7.5 million worth of incentives into Lynch's contract for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Lynch can earn this extra cash in a variety of ways, including through rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, postseason awards and the Raiders' team success.

Per Kapadia, if Lynch rushes for 500 yards on the season, he earns a bonus of $400,000 and another $400,000 if he hits 600 yards. (If he doesn't hit those numbers this is a big, old disappointment.) Rushing for 800 yards and 1,000 yards earns Lynch an additional $600,000 each.

After he crosses the 1,000-yard mark, Lynch receives a $250,000 bonus for every 100 yards up to 1,600 yards. So if Lynch were to rush for 1,600 yards even next year, he would get $3.5 million in bonus money. And the Raiders would be quite happy to hand it to him.

Nine rushing touchdowns would earn Lynch $250,000 in incentive money, as would 12 touchdowns. If he hits on all of those and the Raiders make the playoffs -- and if Lynch rushes for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns, Oakland is in the postseason, book it -- he will earn $500,000.

Lynch also gets $250,000 for hitting 1,200/1,400/1,600 yards in 2018.

Winning the MVP award in 2017 gets Lynch $250,000, while getting it in 2018 gets him $500,000. A Super Bowl MVP in either year gets him $500,000.

Again, the Raiders would love to pay any/all of these these amounts over the next two years. They brought in Lynch to help them over the top with an offense that features Derek Carr (returning from injury, potentially making the leap to elite this year), Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and one of the best offensive lines in football.

They need a power running game, and Lynch is a power runner. If he runs the way he's capable of in his prime, then he's going to hit some of these incentives. And the Raiders will be thrilled about it.