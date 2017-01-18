Here's how much salary cap rollover your favorite NFL team will have in 2017
The NFLPA released the salary cap rollover numbers for the 2017 league year
For 28 of the NFL's 32 teams, the offseason has begun, so they're already focusing on free agency.
When teams are putting together a plan for free agency, they have several things to consider, like what their positional needs are and, more importantly, how much money they'll have to spend on unsigned players.
Although every team has to stay under the salary cap, not everyone will be on the same spending playing field when free agency kicks off March 9. Thanks to "carryover" space from 2016, some teams will have a lot more money to spend during free agency.
The NFLPA released the official carryover numbers on Wednesday, which will give you a good idea of your team's financial situation as it heads into free agency (and also to re-sign its own players).
Wondering which teams will have the most 💸 to spend this offseason? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uDNgOZfn6O— NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 18, 2017
As the NFLPA notes, you should look at those numbers like rollover minutes on a cellphone plan.
With the salary cap expected to be between $163 million and $165 million, the above chart means that the Oakland Raiders will have between $171 million and $173 million in cap space thanks to their $8 million in carryover money.
Although that sounds like a lot, that's nowhere near that $50.1 million that the Cleveland Browns will be rolling over into 2017. If the front office can't turn things around with that kind of cash flow, Jimmy Haslam should probably just fire everyone and start over.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers carryover money combined wouldn't even be enough to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles. At $304,000 and $113,000, those two teams rank 31st and 32nd in carryover money.
As for the four teams that are still playing, the Green Bay Packers have the most carryover money with $8 million.
Once the 2017 salary cap is officially set, the carryover amount will be combined with a few other small adjustments from the 2016 season, and that will give us each team's official salary cap position.
Here's a look at the carryover room for each team.
Team: Carryover space
1. Browns: $50.1 million
2. Jacksonville Jaguars : $39.3 million
3. 49ers: $38.7 million
4. Tennessee Titans : $24.0 million
5. Washington Redskins : $15.1 million
6. Carolina Panthers : $13.2 million
7. Miami Dolphins : $8.4 million
8. Chicago Bears : $8.1 million
9. Raiders: $8 million
10. Packers: $8 million
11. Philadelphia Eagles : $7.9 million
12. Denver Broncos : $7.2 million
13. Indianapolis Colts : $6.7 million
14. Bengals $6.6 million
15. New Orleans Saints : $5.8 million
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : $5.3 million
17. New England Patriots : $5.3 million
18. Kansas City Chiefs : $5.0 million
19. Houston Texans : $5.0 million
20. Detroit Lions : $4.7 million
21. Arizona Cardinals : $4.4 million
22. Pittsburgh Steelers : $3.3 million
23. Buffalo Bills : $2.8 million
24. Baltimore Ravens : $2.6 million
25. Dallas Cowboys : $2.4 million
26. Seattle Seahawks : $2.1 million
27. New York Giants : $1.8 million
28. Atlanta Falcons : $926,541
29. Minnesota Vikings : $400,184
30. New York Jets : $371,487
31. Rams: $304,311
32. Chargers: $113,693
