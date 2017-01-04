Here's how Tyreek Hill's big Week 17 return cost another player $100K

Chiefs wide receiver and return man Tyreek Hill emerged as one of the biggest impact players in the entire NFL this season. He again showcased his explosiveness in the Chiefs' Week 17 win over the Chargers, and it cost another player on another team $100,000.

Here's Hill returning a kick against the Chargers, breaking everyone's legs and taking it to the house with his "I'm faster than you" speed because, for whatever reason, the Chargers kept kicking to him.

This just in: Tyreek Hill is good at football. #NFLROTW Tyreek Hill https://t.co/0oIQKCO0C3 — z-Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 2, 2017

Thanks to that return, Hill finished the season with the fourth-most yards from scrimmage in the entire NFL. That's behind only David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott.

The kick also gave him the league lead for average punt return yards in 2016, which effectively cost Vikings defensive mack Marcus Sherels a cool hundred grand.

Tyreek Hill's TD Sunday cost Vikes DB Marcus Sherels $100k. Sherels had bonus for leading NFL in punt return avg. Hill's TD moved him ahead. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 3, 2017

Ouch for Sherels, who was probably counting that cash right up until the Chargers, down 10 points and trying to make it a game, decided to actually kick to Hill.

The speedster also entered the record books by becoming the first player in NFL history with three-plus receiving touchdowns, three-plus rushing touchdowns and three-plus return touchdowns in a single season. He and former Chiefs returner Dante Hall are the only players since the NFL merger to record a 60-yard or longer touchdown in four-straight games.

He's as explosive as it gets in the NFL. Hill's final five touchdowns of the season averaged 69 yards.

This is insane.



Tyreek Hill's last five TDs have averaged 69 yards per play.



Overall on his 12 TDs, Hill has avg'd 44.1 yards per play. pic.twitter.com/xFDAjyPdaK — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 3, 2017

Note to playoff teams: do not kick to Tyreek Hill.