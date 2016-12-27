Here's one stat that shows just how far Darrelle Revis has fallen

For years, Darrelle Revis was one of the best cornerbacks in all of football -- if not the best, period.

He was so good, for so long that opponents that had the misfortune of being covered by Revis during any given game were said to have gone to "Revis Island." The implication being that they were stranded -- all by themselves -- where they could never be found. Teams would often actively avoid even throwing to his side of the field, so strong was his coverage on whoever happened to draw him that day.

Can you imagine being so good at making wide receivers disappear that people came up with a nickname to describe the effect you have on them? That's how ridiculous Revis was.

Now 31 years old, Revis is past his prime. His decline arguably started late last season, but this year's drop-off has been even steeper, to the point where he is almost unrecognizable as a player. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus, here's a bonkers stat that shows just how far Revis has fallen off:

Career passer rating of QBs targeting Darrelle Revis 2007-15: 60.4 Passer rating of QBs targeting Darrelle Revis 2016: 109.8 📉💣 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 26, 2016

Here's the year-by-year chart:

YEAR REC TGT YDS TD INT RTG PD 2007 59 95 748 4 3 87.5 11 2008 49 84 510 2 5 59.1 8 2009 48 127 502 2 8 29.1 24 2010 28 67 411 3 0 77.4 13 2011 35 85 508 1 4 45.6 16 2012* 3 8 15 0 1 6.3 1 2013 34 63 499 4 2 81.4 6 2014 44 85 582 4 3 74.7 12 2015 40 86 583 3 5 56.5 5 2016 47 70 629 3 0 109.8 4

As you can see, this is the first time since Revis was a rookie that he allowed a passer rating over 82. For perspective, the average passer rating from the time Revis entered the league through this year was 85.9. Meanwhile, Revis allowed only a 60.4 prior to this season. The difference between Revis and the NFL average in other passing indicators was nearly as large.

CB COMP % YPA TD % INT % RTG Revis 48.6% 6.2 3.3% 4.4% 60.4 Average 61.5% 7.1 4.3% 2.7% 85.9

It was a pretty incredible run -- one of the best ever. It just appears to be over now. Whether he bounces back in future seasons or not, it'll only be remembered as a blip on an otherwise incredible career.