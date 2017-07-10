Here's the backstory of Tom Brady's picture posing with the Stanley Cup
Mystery solved
Last week, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady enraged (understatement) several citizens in the city of Pittsburgh when he was photographed with the Stanley Cup, which now belongs, once again, to the Pittsburgh Penguins after they defeated the Nashville Predators to win the NHL's highest honor last month.
What the fine people of Pittsburgh wanted to know was WHY WHY WHY WHY WHY was the New England Patriots' quarterback posing with PITTSBURGH'S trophy? Well, now we have an answer.
According to NHL.com, Brady was at Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle's house when he was snapped alongside the Cup. Brady and Burkle are apparently old pals, and Brady was invited along with some family and friends to hang by the pool for the day. While there, he moseyed on over to Lord Stanley's Cup, and got his photo taken.
Pretty simple explanation, though likely not one that will appease Pittsburgh fans.
