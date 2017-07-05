Here's the complete list of presenters for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones will reunite, but Johnson will be someone else's presenter
We already know who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. Now, we know who will be introducing them.
On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of presenters for the 2017 class. Here it is:
- Morten Andersen – Sebastian Andersen, Morten's son
- Terrell Davis – Neil Schwartz, Terrell's agent & friend
- Kenny Easley – Tommy Rhodes, Kenny's high school coach
- Jerry Jones – Gene Jones, Jerry's wife
- Jason Taylor – Jimmy Johnson, Jason's coach with Dolphins
- LaDainian Tomlinson – Lorenzo Neal, LaDainian's teammate with Chargers
- Kurt Warner – Brenda Warner, Kurt's wife
Some notes about the list:
- According to the announcement, Gene Jones and Brenda Warner will become the third and fourth wife of an enshrinee to be a presenter. The other two? Deanna Favre for Brett Favre and Kim Singletary for Mike Singletary.
- Recently, our Jason La Canfora wrote about the special bond Terrell Davis and Neil Schwartz share. You can find that here.
- Meanwhile, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones will reunite in Canton, though Johnson will be Jason Taylor's -- not Jones' -- presenter. Taylor played under Johnson for three seasons. Oh and for the record, the Johnson-Jones feud appears to be over, so it probably won't awkward between them.
Enshrinement will take place from Aug. 3-6 in Canton, Ohio. On Aug. 3, the Cowboys and Cardinals will face each other in the Hall of Fame Game, which officially kicks off the 2017 preseason. Hopefully, the field is actually playable this year. Last year, the game was cancelled due to poor playing conditions.
The actual Enshrinement Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN and NFL Network.
