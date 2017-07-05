Here's the complete list of presenters for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones will reunite, but Johnson will be someone else's presenter

We already know who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. Now, we know who will be introducing them.

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of presenters for the 2017 class. Here it is:

  • Morten Andersen – Sebastian Andersen, Morten's son
  • Terrell Davis – Neil Schwartz, Terrell's agent & friend
  • Kenny Easley – Tommy Rhodes, Kenny's high school coach
  • Jerry Jones – Gene Jones, Jerry's wife
  • Jason Taylor – Jimmy Johnson, Jason's coach with Dolphins
  • LaDainian Tomlinson – Lorenzo Neal, LaDainian's teammate with Chargers
  • Kurt Warner – Brenda Warner, Kurt's wife

Some notes about the list:

Enshrinement will take place from Aug. 3-6 in Canton, Ohio. On Aug. 3, the Cowboys and Cardinals will face each other in the Hall of Fame Game, which officially kicks off the 2017 preseason. Hopefully, the field is actually playable this year. Last year, the game was cancelled due to poor playing conditions.

The actual Enshrinement Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN and NFL Network.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

