Here's the Super Bowl advice that Matt Ryan got from Peyton and Eli Manning
The Falcons quarterback faces a steep challenge in the Patriots
Matt Ryan is set to play in his first Super Bowl on Sunday. As many people without experience do, he sought out the advice of people that have been there before. In this case, he went to a pair of famous brothers: Peyton and Eli Manning, who have played in six Super Bowls and won two apiece.
"It's one of those things -- trust what you do and trust your process,'' Ryan said of Peyton's message, per ESPN.com. "Handle some of the things that you need to handle that go along with this game early. Get that stuff out of the way. And I've certainly done that.''
What was Eli's advice? Well, it was very similar.
"Obviously, I've gotten to know Eli throughout the years,'' Ryan said. "He's a great guy. You know I think his advice was, 'You guys know yourselves and you know what you do.' At the end of the day, that's probably the best advice you can get is to trust what we do and trust our process and who we are and how we do things. I think we'll be ready to go.''
Fans of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers know what happens when you trust the process, but the Falcons don't have exactly three years to wait for the fruits of the process to bear. They need it to happen this weekend. If they just keep doing what they did all year, though, they'll have a pretty good shot at coming away with a win.
