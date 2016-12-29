Here's what a mic'd up Derek Carr said immediately after he broke his leg

With the Raiders rolling up the Colts 33-25 during Week 16 and looking like a team capable of chasing down the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the unfathomable happened -- Derek Carr, the team's quarterback and MVP candidate, suffered a broken leg.

And he knew it the second it happened, as revealed on NFL Network's Sound F/X, which featured a mic'd up Carr.

There's been some (ridiculous) criticism of Jack Del Rio for keeping Carr in the game. But he was clearly interested in scoring more points, understanding that Andrew Luck and Indy are more than capable of coming back from a big lead.

"We need more. We need more," Carr says to a coach on the sideline at one point in the game.

Throughout the game, Carr was enthusiastic about Oakland piling up points, joking with teammates. But the wind was sucked out of the game -- and the Raiders' season -- when Carr got hit in the pocket for the first time all day.

As soon as he went down to the ground, he knew what happened, letting everyone know that "It's broke."

"It's broke. It's broke. It's broke. It's broke. It's broke. It's broke! It's broke!" Carr repeated over and over.

It was odd how calm Carr sounded initially. Just matter-of-fact: "It's broke." He wasn't rolling in agony or melting down about the season being over, but he clearly knew he was going to deal with a long road of rehab and he wouldn't be playing again this year (barring a miracle Matt McGloin Super Bowl run).

"I think I broke it," Carr said again while being wheeled away on a cart.

The game was supposed to be a possible coronation for the Raiders, making a move up the standings just a week after securing their first playoff berth since 2002.

Oakland still won the game, but instead it became the ostensible end of their season as Carr went down for the year with a broken leg.

Carr underwent surgery this week and isn't thrilled with the media shattering his privacy.

Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016

Now the Raiders just have to hope McGloin can summon some serious black magic to turn the season back around.