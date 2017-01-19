Here's what Aaron Rodgers said in the huddle before Packers' miracle play

Aaron Rodgers' ridiculous laser pass to Jared Cook on the left sideline to beat the Cowboys in the divisional round has already become the stuff of legend. Everyone that saw the play -- including Cowboys safety Byron Jones, who was in coverage on the play -- could barely believe their eyes as it happened.

And of course, Randall Cobb let everyone know after the game that Rodgers himself called the play in the huddle, making it up on the spot. In an appearance on the "Dan Le Betard Show" on Wednesday, Rodgers revealed it was the first time in his career that he'd make up a play in the huddle, per ESPN.com.

What was that play call?

"I said everybody kind of run over to the left, and get open -- not exactly in those words, but that was basically the gist of it," Rodgers said.

That's not exactly the most detailed play call, but, well... it worked.

"What ended up being the play was not something we talked about, but it was something that I thought about at various times throughout the season or throughout the week even," Rodgers said. "But it's hard to kind of put a name necessarily on a play where we have a roll-out with a clear-out and everybody else kind of running to the left. Didn't exactly have a name for that. But in situations like that [coach] Mike [McCarthy] will allow me to pick a play out of a selection of plays we have."

Rodgers has been pulling magic out of his hat like this for years, so it makes sense for McCarthy to basically just let him do whatever he wants in those situations.