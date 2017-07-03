Here's what Chad Kelly's Hall of Fame uncle told him about making the Broncos' roster

Last summer, Chad Kelly was considered one of the top college quarterbacks ahead of the 2016 season. But injuries and off-field issues saw him slip down draft boards in a decidedly weak draft. Consequently, Kelly didn't hear his name called until the 253rd and final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

And now comes the difficult part: Making the roster and, eventually, making an impact. But unlike previous Mr Irrelevants, Kelly's bloodlines could serve him well -- his uncle is Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who in 1983 was a member of one of the greatest draft classes of all time.

So what was Jim Kelly's advice to his nephew? It was pretty simple, really.

"Shut your mouth, work extremely hard and be the first one in there, last one to leave," Chad Kelly repeated during a recent appearance on NFL Network, via PFT.

Kelly, who had offseason wrist surgery, is behind Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch on the depth chart, but says he will be ready should his opportunity come.

"You definitely are behind the curve not going through OTAs and minicamp but if my name is called I have to be prepared," he said. "If I have to hold field goals or get the defense going in practice every day I'll do it."

Kelly also has the support of first-year coach Vance Joseph, who in late April went so far as to call Kelly "my favorite quarterback in the draft," though he acknowledged Kelly arrives in Denver with some baggage.

"He's made some childish mistakes in the past, but he's learned from that,'' Joseph said. "I'm comfortable with it.''

There's also Broncos general manager John Elway, another Hall of Famer and member of that '83 quarterback draft class.

"I called his uncle, and he said, 'He's a good kid,'" Elway said after the Broncos drafted Chad Kelly. "I said, 'OK, that's all I need.' I trust Jim with that. Obviously, there's been some history there, but we felt comfortable. Chad understands what he's been through and is ready to take this step and realizes the step that he's taken is different than when he was in college. We're full of confidence that Chad's going to be able to come up here and understand the situation he's in."

And while Mr. Irrelevant comes with some perks -- including a parade -- being the last pick in the draft didn't sit well with Kelly, who feels like he has a lot to prove.

"It [hurt], but that's a memory that I'll have for the rest of my life, that sick feeling in my stomach, knowing I'm going to make all these 31 teams pay for it," Kelly said on CBS Sports Radio's Reiter than You days after he was drafted. "I felt as if I should have went higher, but it's not up to me. I just wanted a chance. With that being said, I'm going to go out there every day with a chip on my shoulder and prove myself."