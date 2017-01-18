Here's what Cowboys fan with 'Super Bowl LI Champs' tattoo plans to do

There's always next year for the Cowboys after falling to the Packers

If you're looking for a singular reason for why the Cowboys lost their NFC divisional matchup against the Packers, this seems like as good as any: Back in December, we were introduced to Cowboys fan Jordan Garnett and his shiny new "Super Bowl LI Champions" tattoo.

The jinx, it turns out, was too much, even for Dak Prescott.

Predictably, Twitter had some suggestions for Garnett (yes, Crying Jordan was prominently featured) but he has a plan that doesn't involve tattoo removal. Instead, he's going to add an extra "I" so his tat will read, "Super Bowl LII Champions."

That's right, he's going all in on the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl following the 2017 season.

"Obviously, I'm not that great with guarantees," Garnett told the Palm Beach Post. "But I'll guarantee it again: We'll win it next year."

And why not? So what happens if the Cowboys come up short? There's always Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. But should the Cowboys come up short again, Garnett will have some artistic decisions to make because Super Bowl LIV would be next.

But these are problems for another time. For now, Garnett is focused on '17.

