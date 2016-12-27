Here's what Dez Bryant thought when Cowboys called his TD pass: 'Oh (expletive)'

The Cowboys pummeled the Lions on Monday night, using a 28-0 run to take command of a game that was close in the second quarter. Without Dez Bryant, that scoring spree would've looked a bit different.

Bryant notched three touchdowns to pace the Cowboys. More significant was the way Bryant scored those touchdowns. One was a typical Bryant catch in isolated coverage. Another involved Bryant shrugging off blatant pass interference. The most memorable touchdown, though, came when Bryant attempted his first career pass, which resulted in his first touchdown pass (caught by Jason Witten).

Now we also know what Bryant was thinking when the call made its way to the huddle: "Oh (expletive)."

"We didn't know he was going to call that play," Bryant said, per the Star-Telegram. "So unexpected. We didn't know. He called it, and I was like, 'Oh, [expletive].'

"... I was really nervous."

He didn't look nervous.

Bryant also revealed that he's been asking the coaching staff to let him throw a pass for a while now.

"Extremely long time," he said. "A long, long, long time."

He's been practicing for a while, too. Maybe that's why he threw this bomb before a game last December.

Finally, Bryant got his chance Monday night. He called it a moment that's going to "forever be with me."