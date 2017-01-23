Here's what Emmanuel Sanders said about playing with Tony Romo

Changes are going to continue to come down the pipe in Denver, even after an offseason that saw Gary Kubiak retire as coach of the Broncos and Vance Joseph take over. Wade Phillips is out as defensive coordinator and Mike McCoy is back in as the offensive coordinator after his failed stint in San Diego.

The big question mark is at quarterback, where the Broncos are facing the return of Trevor Siemian and the hopeful development of Paxton Lynch.

Adding a veteran would be a big benefit, especially if that veteran were Cowboys backup Tony Romo, who reportedly has identified the Broncos as his preferred landing spot.

Asked on NFL Network if Romo would be a good fit, Emmanuel Sanders absolutely acknowledged he "would benefit" from having Romo in Denver.

"I believe I would benefit," Sanders said via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "But one thing about it is: I'm always gonna take it back and I'm just gonna put it on John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in [offensive coordinator Mike] McCoy's system. It's a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it's gonna be similar to the Cowboys. I think he has Demaryius Thomas and some receiver No. 10 on the other side. I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship.

"At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor can be successful. We'll see what we do. I can't sit up here and say 'Bring Tony Romo!' because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well too."

Tony Romo reportedly has the Broncos on his short list. USATSI

It's a fine line to walk if you're an NFL receiver. Sanders had a nice, productive year (albeit in weird stretches) during 2016. But he clearly wasn't the same dominant guy that produced while Peyton Manning was putting up monster stats.

The same is true for Thomas.

Getting Romo in Denver would benefit both guys in a big way. Unfortunately it's not quite that simple.