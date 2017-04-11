Here's what happened when a Cowboys fan asked Joe Gibbs for a photo

Joe Gibbs’ Hall of Fame coaching career spanned 16 seasons, all with the Redskins, where he went 154-94, and 17-7 in the playoffs which includes three Super Bowl wins. One of Gibbs’ biggest rivals, naturally, were the Dallas Cowboys. So it stands to reason, even now, nine years after he coached his last NFL game, Gibbs would have some reservations about taking a photo with a Cowboys fan.

CSNMidAtlantic.com’s Peter Halley picks the story up from there:

According to NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, a guy in an “America’s Team” hat approached Gibbs before Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in Texas. Said guy then inquired as to whether the three-time Super Bowl champ and owner of Joe Gibbs racing would pose for a photo with him.

Gibbs, who is known for his accommodating manner with fans, even those who support the Cowboys, came up with this solution:

Fan wearing Cowboys hat asked Joe Gibbs for a pic. Gibbs turned fan's hat around and handed him a Redskins Super Bowl ring to pose with. 🤣 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 9, 2017

Gibbs, who retired from the NFL for good after the 2007 season, owns and operates Joe Gibbs Racing, which was founded in 1991.