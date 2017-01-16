Here's what Mike Tomlin called the Patriots in video streamed by Antonio Brown

It's not often that you get a direct look into an NFL locker room. Players and coaches are often tight-lipped about what goes on inside their inner sanctum, showing only their most professional, politically correct faces to fans and media.

We got a look at what really goes on Sunday night, thanks to Steelers wideout Antonio Brown. Brown live-streamed over 17 minutes of action from the Steelers locker room on Facebook live after the Steelers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Included among that seven minutes of action was coach Mike Tomlin's postgame speech to the team, which included an ironic bit of oratory and some derogatory name-calling.

"When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said," Tomlin said, per ESPN.com's transcription of the video. "Let's say very little moving forward. Let's start our preparations. We just spotted these a--h---- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f---ing morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their a--. But you ain't got to tell them we're coming.

"Keep a low profile, and let's get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at it. That's our story."

"Let's say very little."

"Keep a low profile."

Another person in the video could later be heard telling Steelers players to "keep it cool on social media" as well, which isn't exactly something you expect to hear on a video posted to social media.

A lot of people will undoubtedly pounce on what Tomlin called the Patriots, but that seems almost beside the point here. It's not unusual to hear that kind of language in the heated moments after an NFL game and it seemed like the Steelers coach was more trying to get through to his players than personally attacking the players or coaches on the opposing team.

Either way, though, you can bet the Patriots, who take everything as a slight, will use it as even more motivation next week in the AFC title game.