Here's what Rex Ryan's custom-painted Buffalo Bills truck looks like now

Ryan repainted his truck to bear the logo of his son's college team

Back when Rex Ryan was hired as the coach of the Buffalo Bills, he gave his pickup truck a redesign.

He kept the truck looking exactly like that for the entirety of his tenure as Buffalo's coach, which was a little bit embarrassing when he got fired in December. He had to drive away from the Bills' facility in a custom-painted truck that bore the logo of a team for which he no longer worked.

It's been about three weeks now, and Rex has apparently given his truck a redesign. What's it look like now?

Ryan's son, Seth, plays at Clemson, so that's why you see the Tigers' logo on the truck. They just won the national title, so it's a pretty good time to be driving around repping Clemson.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

