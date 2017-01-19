Here's what Rex Ryan's custom-painted Buffalo Bills truck looks like now
Ryan repainted his truck to bear the logo of his son's college team
Back when Rex Ryan was hired as the coach of the Buffalo Bills, he gave his pickup truck a redesign.
Pic of the Rex Ryan truck. Seems inspired by Apex One. Only thing missing is "Shout!" song for the horn. pic.twitter.com/315myMfNeu— Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) February 26, 2015
He kept the truck looking exactly like that for the entirety of his tenure as Buffalo's coach, which was a little bit embarrassing when he got fired in December. He had to drive away from the Bills' facility in a custom-painted truck that bore the logo of a team for which he no longer worked.
Last month, Rex Ryan said he'd have to be dragged kicking & screaming out of Buffalo. Moments ago, he left 1BD in his pickup. @News_8#Billspic.twitter.com/ug7FVJxXdK— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 27, 2016
It's been about three weeks now, and Rex has apparently given his truck a redesign. What's it look like now?
For #bills fans wondering, Rex Ryan parked next to me, the bills wrap on the truck is gone. It's now this: pic.twitter.com/D78bLcRBpk— Brandon Wilczynski (@BrandonWNY) January 16, 2017
Ryan's son, Seth, plays at Clemson, so that's why you see the Tigers' logo on the truck. They just won the national title, so it's a pretty good time to be driving around repping Clemson.
