Here's what Rex Ryan's custom-painted Buffalo Bills truck looks like now

Back when Rex Ryan was hired as the coach of the Buffalo Bills, he gave his pickup truck a redesign.

Pic of the Rex Ryan truck. Seems inspired by Apex One. Only thing missing is "Shout!" song for the horn. pic.twitter.com/315myMfNeu — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) February 26, 2015

He kept the truck looking exactly like that for the entirety of his tenure as Buffalo's coach, which was a little bit embarrassing when he got fired in December. He had to drive away from the Bills' facility in a custom-painted truck that bore the logo of a team for which he no longer worked.

Last month, Rex Ryan said he'd have to be dragged kicking & screaming out of Buffalo. Moments ago, he left 1BD in his pickup. @News_8#Billspic.twitter.com/ug7FVJxXdK — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 27, 2016

It's been about three weeks now, and Rex has apparently given his truck a redesign. What's it look like now?

For #bills fans wondering, Rex Ryan parked next to me, the bills wrap on the truck is gone. It's now this: pic.twitter.com/D78bLcRBpk — Brandon Wilczynski (@BrandonWNY) January 16, 2017

Ryan's son, Seth, plays at Clemson, so that's why you see the Tigers' logo on the truck. They just won the national title, so it's a pretty good time to be driving around repping Clemson.