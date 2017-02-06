Here's what Roger Goodell appears to tell Tom Brady after Patriots' Super Bowl win
Goodell believed Brady's play was 'awesome' after the game
HOUSTON -- Everyone waited with bated breath to see what Tom Brady and the Patriots ownership and coaching staff would say to Roger Goodell after New England won Super Bowl LI, 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.
It was actually Goodell, who led the charge in suspending Brady for four games over Deflategate, that reached out to Brady immediately after the game as the quarterback was soaking in the postgame revelry.
And it appears, as noted by The Big Lead, that Goodell told Brady, "That was awesome."
Check it out here:
Many will question whether Goodell was happy about the Patriots winning Super Bowl LI -- certainly New England fans weren't happy with Goodell, because they absolutely blasted him with boos following the Patriots victory as Brady, Bob Kraft and Bill Belichick were accepting the Lombardi Trophy.
Brady led the Patriots on the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and won the MVP for the game in a pretty easy choice.
It would've been easy for him to blast Goodell publicly, but he absolutely took the high road when interacting with the commissioner.
And, look, Goodell isn't wrong here. That game was awesome. It was probably the greatest Super Bowl game of all time, an absolute thrill to watch and it featured an outcome that couldn't possibly have been predicted when the Patriots were trailing.
Even the guy who suspended Brady for four games is in awe of what he did on the field Sunday night.
