Here's what Roger Goodell said about avoiding going to Patriots games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has not been to a game in Gillette Stadium since January 18, 2015. You might remember that game as the 2015 AFC title game, which the Patriots won, 45-7, over the Colts. You might also remember it as the game that started Deflategate.

The fact that Goodell hasn't been back to Foxborough since that game and his public crusade against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has, obviously, not been lost on the New England fan base. It's become a somewhat popular theory in recent weeks that Goodell is avoiding Pats home games because of the treatment he's likely to get if he shows up there.

Goodell was asked about that theory -- and if it contributed to his decision to attend last weekend's NFC title game in Atlanta rather than Steelers-Patriots in Massachusetts -- in a television appearance this week, and this is what he had to say to Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd:

"Listen, Colin, we had two great games. I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can. We have two great games, and you've got to choose. Frankly, the focus should be on the players."

Pressed for an answer on whether he avoided Foxborugh because of potential hostility from Patriots fans, Goodell evaded the question with a non-answer:

"Well listen, the fans are going to feel what they want. We have 32 sets of fans, national fans, that want to make sure we're doing things that are upholding the integrity of the game at all times. We think this is a great opportunity to see the two best teams in football. The Patriots have earned it. The Falcons have earned it."

So, Goodell used a bunch of words to basically say nothing. Anyone paying the least bit of attention should have a pretty good idea of what that means.

He also said it would be "an honor" to hand Tom Brady the Super Bowl trophy.