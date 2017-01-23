Here's what the Patriots president said about the Colts GM getting fired

The Deflategate scandal was supposed to rock and shock the New England Patriots to their core, but it's done anything but that. The Patriots have thrived since being reported to the league by the Colts and most of their enemies have been summarily smited.

Notably, former Colts GM Ryan Grigson, the man who started Deflategate, has since been fired, getting canned by Jim Irsay on Saturday on the eve of the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Exactly two years removed from the original sin, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft was asked during a WEEI interview about Grigson being fired.

And he slung a little shade in the Colts direction, saying the 2014 AFC Championship Game was probably Grigson's "pinnacle."

"You would have to ask Jim Irsay about it," Kraft said. "I mean, he would be the one to ask. That game might have been Ryan's pinnacle, I don't know. Jimmy can talk about what is going on with the Colts. We're fortunately playing football today."

Run that through the list of teams involved and the Patriots fared much better than everyone else.

The two teams primarily involved with Deflategate -- the Ravens and the Colts -- are not playing football right now. In fact, they've been stunningly mediocre since that matchup against the Pats.

The Ravens, who tipped the Colts off to the possibility of underinflated footballs, went 5-11 in 2015 and 8-8 in 2016, missing the playoffs both years. The Colts went 8-8 in both seasons, failing to make the playoffs despite having Andrew Luck on the roster. Grigson got canned as a result.

In the meantime, the Patriots have won a Super Bowl, are headed for another and went 26-6 over two full seasons of football, making the playoffs both times.

Only one enemy remains standing for New England in its vengeful path.