Here's what Tony Romo is most excited about when he starts his new job in TV

Tony Romo may have retired from football last month to join CBS Sports as its lead NFL game analyst but the former Cowboys quarterback remains as competitive as ever. It's why in recent days he -- along with 9,000 other golfers -- attempted to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open.

Romo came up short, and after his final round, he spoke about how golf fills a competitive void and if the move to broadcasting will serve a similar purpose.

"It was fun to be back out competing," Romo said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It's been awhile since I felt the feeling of a competitive aspect in the golf world. ...

"[Compared to football, golf is] different. Competition in itself I enjoy and, for me, just improving and looking at something to get better at. That's the same thing in broadcasting. I understand I'm coming in without any experience in that world. It's exciting, it's a little nerve-wracking, it's all these things in one. That's why you love to do things. You're coming into the unknown and something I have to get better at and I like a challenge. I know I'll probably stink for a while [in the broadcast booth]. Hopefully I'll continue to improve at that and hopefully get better and be good."

In his new job, Romo, who just turned 37 and spent all 14 seasons with the Cowboys, will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead announcing team for the network's coverage of "The NFL on CBS."

"When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports," Romo said on April 4, via a statement released by CBS. "Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game."