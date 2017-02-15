Here's why 2007 first-round NFL draft pick Robert Meachem was jailed in Louisiana

Robert Meachem might have to spent the next 30 days in jail. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

Former Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem is going to have to serve the next 30 days in jail unless he can cough up nearly $400,000 in unpaid child support.

According to court records in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, the 2007 first-round pick was sent to jail on Monday for failing to pay roughly $388,000 in alimony and child support that’s owed to his ex-wife.

The New Orleans Advocate has reported that Meachem can actually get out of the 30-day jail sentence early if he can come up with $100,000 of the money that’s owed.

Meachem has two children with his ex-wife, Andrea Rhodes. The two separated in May 2014, before becoming officially divorced in November 2015.

If Meachem can’t come up with the $100,000, then he’ll be stuck in jail until March 15. Meacham had originally owed $588,000 in back pay, but that number went down to $388,000 after he made nearly $200,000 in payments.

At a hearing in January, Meachem said that he didn’t have the money because a person who had been running one of his charitable foundations was stealing from him, according to the Advocate.

Meachem was selected by the Saints with the 27th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The former Tennessee receiver then spent five seasons and won a Super Bowl with them before signing a deal with the Chargers in 2012 that included $14 million in guaranteed money.

After a short stint with the Chargers, Meachem returned to New Orleans for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. According to Spotrac, Meachem made roughly $22.6 million during his eight-year career.

Meachem finished his career with 178 catches for 2,914 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. The former Saints receiver tied for the team lead in touchdown catch in 2009 (nine), the season the New Orleans won its first Super Bowl.