Here's why a Richard Sherman trade doesn't make much sense for the Cowboys

Richard Sherman, one of the league's best cornerbacks playing on one of the league's best teams, reportedly told friends that he had allowed himself to imagine playing for the Cowboys or the Patriots after he became frustrated that Seattle's punchless offense was keeping the team from winning multiple Super Bowls.

This nugget is courtesy of ESPN's Seth Wickersham's recent peek behind the curtain in Seattle where Sherman -- and the organization -- gave some thought to a possible trade out of town.

But would the Cowboys, a team known to take on players with big salaries and bigger personalities, make a play for Sherman?

In a vacuum, the knee-jerk reaction would be, "Yeah, of course, because that's Jerry Jones' M.O.," but ESPN.com's Todd Archer puts the chances at Sherman joining Dallas anytime soon at one percent. The reason: For starters, the Cowboys, through their actions, aren't big-spenders in free agency. Same holds for possible trades, even ones that include a top-flight shutdown corner.

"If they are going to pay significant money to anybody, it will be to players they know," Archer writes. "If not, then the stars have to align and everything must be in their favor."

There's also this: The Cowboys took four defensive backs in the 2017 NFL Draft, including Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Jourdan Lewis in the third. It's hard to argue that Sherman isn't better than both players -- or any other rookie defensive back -- but he's also 29 years old and there's no guarantee that he'd be the final piece to the Cowboys' Super Bowl puzzle.

It's all moot at this point too; Seahawks general manager John Schneider said days before the draft that Sherman was staying put.

"Right now we have kind of moved past [trading Sherman]," he said at the time. "And if somebody calls and goes crazy with something then we'll discuss it again. But at this point, I don't mean go crazy but give you like compensation where it's something that you really, truly have to think about it and consider it, we would have to consider it. And we would consider it because of, it's like I said, it's been a mutual thing, it's OK. And we feel like it would be, it would clear cap room, we would be able to get younger. But that's the only reason we would do it. I mean the guy is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. You don't just give him away, you know?"

We know. And so do the Cowboys, whose plans to solidify their secondary don't include Sherman.