Here's why John Ross' 40-yard dash might not be the fastest ever in the NFL

Two days after John Ross ran the fastest 40-time in NFL Combine history , he received a tweet from Bo Jackson that said “Welcome to the 4.22 and under club.”

As you can see, Bo knows Twitter.

4.22??? @watchjross well done young man. Welcome to the 4.22 & under club. P.S. Don't get a speeding ticket. @usnikefootball #NFLCombine — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) March 6, 2017

If that tweet sounds slightly confusing, it should, because If Ross set the combine record for the fastest 40, then how could anyone else be in the “4.22 and under” club?”

That’s where the legend of Bo Jackson comes in.

Although Ross broke the combine record, he kind of didn’t. With his run on Saturday, Ross is generally considered to have set the modern combine record, which dates back to 2000, when the NFL started using electronic timing for the 40.

Before Ross’ run, Chris Johnson’s 4.24 40 in 2008 was the modern record.

Of course, there were plenty of 40s run before 2000, and that’s where Jackson comes in.

Legend has it that Bo ran a 4.12 40 at the combine in 1986. Over the past 30 years, the legend continued to grow until last year, when Jackson (kind of) debunked it. First, he didn’t run a 4.12 -- he ran a 4.13. And he did’t run that time at the combine -- he ran it at what we know today as Auburn’s Pro Day.

Jackson explained the exactly what happened during a February 2016 appearance on ESPN.

“I was on my way to track practice, and they had the combine there -- there had to be 20 to 30 guys there -- and we were inside running,” Jackson said. “The coach says, ‘Hey Bo, we got a bunch of scouts here from all over the country, and we got a little combine here, they’re timing guys for the 40, why don’t you come in and run a 40 for them.’”

Jackson didn’t want to miss track practice, but he liked his coach, so he decided to run a 40.

“I ran my first 40, and about 5 yards from the finish line, I just kind of let up and cruised through, and I ran a 4.3,” Jackson explained. “As I’m walking back, my coach is walking toward me, he said ‘Hey, why don’t you run the damn 40, give these people what they want.’ So I said, ‘Alright, but you gotta open the back door.’”

Jackson’s problem was that if he ran full speed, he wasn’t going to have room to slow down, so he needed someone to open the back door at the Auburn facility so he’d have more room to finish his run. After the door was opened, that’s when history supposedly happened.

“I didn’t find out until after track practice what I had run [on the second 40],” Jackson said. “Some of the guys that had stop watches had me at 3.9 and four flat, but the electronic timer had gotten me at a 4.13.”

Although it was generally believed that Jackson was hand-timed on his 4.13 40, he says it was electronically timed. For comparison, several scouts had Ross hand-timed at a 4.16, according to NFLDraftScout’s Dane Brugler.

Jackson’s 40-time is believed to be the fastest that any NFL player has ever run where there were multiple witnesses.

It’s hard to keep track of how fast anyone ran before 2000 because of spotty record-keeping, which happened because most players were hand-timed. For instance, Deion Sanders was long believed to have run a 4.21 at the 1989 combine. However, a printout of the records from that day that were kept by former NFL general manager Charley Casserly shows that Sanders ‘only’ ran a 4.27 . It’s not clear if that was the “official” time or if that’s what Casserly hand-timed him at.

The thing about Jackson is that anyone who ever saw him play would probably agree that a 4.13 was well within his limits.

For historical purposes, let’s all agree that Ross has the fastest 40 ever run at the combine, and Bo has the fastest 40 ever run by any NFL player.